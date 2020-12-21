Property in 'show house' condition with panoramic views put up for sale in Tipperary
78 Ard Coillte, Ballina, Tipperary
A property in "show house" condition with panoramic views has been put up for sale in Tipperary for €465,000.
The modern four-bedroomed detached split-level residence is in immaculate "show house" condition, boasting panoramic views of Lough Derg and the Clare Hills and located in a much sought-after development within easy walking distance of all amenities in the popular lakeside towns of Ballina and Killaloe.
