ALERT: 'You can see the colder air move down for a cold Christmas Eve...'

Latest upper air temperature forecasts show the colder air moving down from Tuesday for a cold Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to www.carlowweather.com

Forecaster, Alan O'Reilly said: "Then potentially a prolonged colder spell from the 27th until the end of the year and possibly beyond!

"It’s impossible to forecast snow after the Christmas period with any confidence. Yes there is a risk but that far out it can change quickly. Take any forecasts of heavy snow with a pinch of salt."