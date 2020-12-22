Vacant three-bedroom bungalow going under the hammer in Tipperary for only €55,000

A vacant three-bedroom bungalow is going under the hammer in Tipperary for only €55,000.

The detached three-bedroom bungalow boasts a single storey beneath a pitched roof as well as off-street parking with gardens to the front and rear.

The property extends to approximately 90 sq.m (969 sq.ft) on a site area extending to approximately 0.2 hectares (0.5 acres).

