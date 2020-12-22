Revealed: Planning application lodged to demolish community hall in Tipperary village

A planning application has been lodged to demolish the community hall in Boherlahan.

Dualla Community Association have made an application to Tipperary County Council to demolish the existing community hall and store and adjoining school play shelter and store area to facilitate the construction of new hall and ancillary buildings.

The planning looks to construct a new community hall building incorporating a hall, meeting rooms, social area/tea rooms, toilet facilities and all associated site and ancillary works and construction of replacement store shed and school play shelter.

It will include new car parking area to the front section of Bianconi Park at Ardmayle East, Boherlahan, Tipperary which forms part of a site that is a listed protected structure Ref No. S040 Bianconi Mortuary Chapel and Campanile with all associated site works and connection to public services.

A decision is due by the local authority on February 20.