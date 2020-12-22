BEWARE: Tipperary gardaí issue warning about bogus tradesman on the loose

Gardaí have issued a warning after receiving a complaint of fraud via a bogus tradesman in recent weeks.

Specifically, gardaí are warning people to be wary of any tradesperson who calls to your door offering to carry out work.

The recent case involved an injured party living in the South East who paid a substantial amount of money for work that was to be done to their home. The work was never carried out, yet the injured party was deceived into paying for it.

If a person calls to your door offering to carry out work for you:

Ask for a sales brochure or other documentation that you can investigate and verify whether it is genuine.

If you are satisfied they are genuine, ask for a written itemised quotation and references from previous customers.

Never engage with someone who insists on cash payment. Use a traceable method of payment.

Advise elderly friends and neighbours of these scams.

“Never be embarrassed or ashamed to contact gardaí if you have fallen victim to this type of crime. Report it immediately. You may prevent someone else becoming a victim,” a garda spokesperson said.