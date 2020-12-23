Gardaí urge people not to discuss or post details of festive outings on to social media

Gardaí have urged people not to discuss or post onto social media any plans you may have in relation to festive holiday outings you have planned.

“Unfortunately criminals don’t go away for Christmas,” they said.

They have urged people not to present criminals with opportunity.

They added that trusted neighbours can park their car in your driveway and asked people to ensure all valuables are kept securely albeit in a bank, with friends or family or in a safe.

Gardaí warned people not to put their home address on luggage but to rather use your work address, where and if possible.