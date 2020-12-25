EDITORIAL: One thing should resonate with you now, more than ever: we’re still here.

Nobody could have predicted the long-lasting and devastating impact Covid-19 was to have on this country over the ten months since the first lockdown in March.

It seems a hollow thing to wish readers a merry Christmas given the year and the losses we have endured as a county, but we must soldier on and keep spirits up - it is what has gotten us this far.

As we come to the end of 2020 - a year in which we spent most of it under the tyrannical reign of a virus that infects indiscriminately and without compassion - one thing should resonate with you now, more than ever: we’re still here.

Christmas is a time for platitudes and the pandemic has afforded us a whole catalogue of new ones. Perhaps the most apt or trite words to describe the last year are “unprecedented” or “strange times”, terms we’ve all heard countless times for the better part of a year.

Who knew we were facing into such challenges and yet we have somehow overcome them and battled on against all the odds.

There is something in that, there is something to be merry about in our shared struggle during the pandemic and the unity and community we have seen across towns and villages.

It is uplifting and nourishment for the soul. There are plenty of reasons to look forward with hope. This is a Christmas like no other, like I said, the pandemic has given us a whole new catalogue of platitudes. But we should feel blessed to be here, to be living and breathing.

To be able to Skype loved ones on Christmas Day or call to their houses for the first time in months is something to be merry about.

We are here for each other, after it all and in spite of what’s to come, we have each other. Now and always.

So, Merry Christmas to all our readers. Enjoy this holiday season as we take reprieve from the battle against the pandemic; there could well be tougher days ahead.

We will need some fond memories to sustain us in 2021, so make it merry, make it worthwhile, and do so safely.