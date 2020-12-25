'Thank you!' Open letter to Portlaoise General Hospital from a reader of The Nationalist

Open Letter to Portlaoise General Hospital

I am writing an open letter to the hospital staff in Portlaoise General Hospital. In particular I wish to thank the staff in Accident and Emergency, the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit and the ambulance crews.

The compassion and care they showed my lovely husband Séan in his final hours was exemplary.

Their professionalism when carrying out medical necessities and the dignity they allowed Séan to keep throughout his stay was amazing.

I and all the family are eternally grateful for all the kindness and care that was given to Séan and shown to the family during a difficult time.

Best wishes to you all and thank you very much.

Kay Muldowney and family.