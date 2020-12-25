Views from social media! How Facebook users reacted to Tipperary stories in recent weeks

VIEWS ON OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS

Fine imposed at Carrick District Court for possession of drug

Helen O’Reilly: How much did it cost the taxpayer to prosecute him for €5? Absolutely ridiculous.

Tipperary home shortlisted for Ireland’s ‘Most Christmassy Home’

Martina Maher Walsh: Well done Eamon and Bridget you place is beautiful.



Michelle Fahey: Chloe Wynne we will have to spin to see can we find it.

OPINION: There is plenty of love and kindness out there...especially in Clonmel

Helen O’ReillY: Being told to stay away from people by Nphet doesn’t help.

EDITORIAL: Community let down by St Brigid’s decision...now give us back our hospital

Maria Flack Djemal: Great to hear. The backing & power of the press can be invaluable in cases like this. Keep up the good work & pressure where possible. Thank you.

Eamon Ó Maoildeirig: What a brilliant editorial, thank you all so much for the support that has been there from the start

Aisling Healy: Thank you for this important editorial

Aldi announces plans for bigger Clonmel store

Laura Keane: They should open another store where Superquinn was. It would be really bring life back to that area and be so convenient

Maire Buckley: A massive store. Would be great. In the center off town.

Ben Hannigan: I hope they start making their own fresh rolls like Lidl does. Nothing like the smell of fresh baked bread when you walk in the door

Seamus Mullins is new chairman of South Tipperary GAA Board

Seamus Kennedy: Congratulations Seamus. You are a top man for the job

Andy Moloney: Well done Seamie. Well deserved.

Pro Fethardgaa : Congrats Seamus. A good man for the job

Liam Kenny: Good man Seamus, well done

John Ryan: Best of luck Seamus

Paddy Cooney: Well done Seamus

June Looby: Congrats Sheamy