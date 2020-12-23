Man lured a farmer's cattle into his trailer by enticing them with a bucket of calf nuts

Making the front page of The Nationalist on December 29, 1984 was a story about a man who lured a farmer’s cattle into his trailer by enticing them with a bucket of calf nuts.

The man was convicted at Tipperary District Court of the larceny of fifteen calves valued at £3,000 in the Dundrum area.

A hike in the duty relativity of cider which would in turn increase its price would have “very serious implications” for the sale of cider and for employment in Showerings, Brendan McGuinness, Managing Director, warned at Showerings (Ireland) Ltd’s 27th annual staff Christmas party held in the Clonmel Arms Hotel on Saturday, December 15.

Meanwhile, the Pastoral Council of SS Peter and Paul’s Parish, Clonmel, had written to the Minister for Health, Barry Desmond, urgently requesting him to reconsider his stance on legislation which would result in the unlimited availability of contraceptives in this country.

They feared it would have a damaging effect on the “moral fabric” of society.