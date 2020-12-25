Ten vacant houses in Tipperary village going up for auction with BidX1 for €800,000

Ten residential houses in a Tipperary village are going up for auction with BidX1 for €800,000.

Property Summary

Residential investment.

Comprising 10 x three-bedroom houses.

Each house extending to approximately 88 sq. m (947 sq. ft).

9 x houses complete to first fix standard.

To be offered collectively as one lot.

Vacant possession.



Location

Cashel is a town in south Tipperary situated approximately 20km east of Tipperary town and some 20km south of Thurles.

The subject development is located approximately 12km northwest of Cashel and can be accessed via the R661 after the Coopers Close intersection.

Local amenities can be found in Cashel including the Rock of Cashel, Tesco Superstore, Aldi and a wide range of bars and restaurants.

Transport links include the R66, L1201and the M8 motorway in Cashel.



Description

8 x Three bedroom semi-detached.

2 x Three bedroom end of terrace.

Each house is two storey beneath a pitched roof.

Gardens to front and rear.

Off street parking.

Fully installed Puraflo communal sewage system.

To view the full ad, click here.