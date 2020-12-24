COLUMN: Ordinary people of Clonmel sprung into action during this difficult year

Santa will guide his reindeers above the rooftops of Clonmel late on Thursday night and not a creature will stir, not even a poor creature making his way home after a few swift ones.

This year, because of Covid, everyone in the county will be tucked up in bed by 10pm.

Santa’s sack will feel lighter with the number of people giving each other masks as presents.

The white-bearded old gent will marvel at the sparkling lights festooning the town centre, giving him a much-needed injection of the Christmas spirit, as he heads out of town and on towards Carrick-on- Suir.

Everything and everyone, whose behaviour is upsetting is described nowadays as “challenging”. Covid, we are told is “challenging”; so say our political leaders.

Not seeing my father for the last seven months of his life was not in fact challenging, but tragic.

A death toll of over 2,000 Irish citizens due to Covid, is not in any way a challenge, but can only be described as a national disaster.

The loss of business, because of Covid in the town with the knock-on effect for Clonmel can not be summed up with a cliché, it has been life-shattering for many small business owners in Clonmel.

Let us not make any glib attempts, using “public relations speak” to reflect how this pandemic has impacted the town and county.

Clonmel has been impacted greatly by the events of the last ten months.

Yet, this pandemic has had some unexpected consequences. The community spirit shown by the people of Clonmel, has revealed, that in a time of crisis the townsfolk come together. The ordinary people of the town sprung into action by going above and beyond the call of duty.

Elderly neighbours were taken care of with shopping runs; our local gardaí assisted with home visits to the elderly; social media pages launched with the sole emphasis on assisting people in need; our homegrown newspaper, The Nationalist, kept the town up to date on events happening or not happening around the town, while managing to stay afloat during the worst catastrophe to hit the town since the invasion of Cromwell in 1650.

Through all the above, we should, as a town, along with all other towns throughout the county, be immensely proud that we managed to save Christmas. We owed it to our children, the elderly, the vulnerable and ourselves, to make this Christmas as normal as possible during this abnormal time.

Local art groups, along with volunteer groups, as well as our local shopkeepers made immense efforts to brighten up the precincts of the town.

Our town’s Facebook pages have posted many photos and videos - showing my age - of our amazing Christmas lights.

My personal favourites were, Sharon Ahearne’s wonderful video of the Christmas lights on the “Clonmel Stories 2” Facebook page and, Thomas Ryan’s excellent photos of our wonderful Christmas shopfronts, which can be viewed on the “Our Town’s Page” Facebook page.

All told, great efforts have been made by so many to allow us all to enjoy a Christmas which is different but as normal as can be.

I would like to give a special mention to the retail staff in all the shops throughout our town who have soldiered on throughout the worst parts of this pandemic.

They deserve many congratulations for their efforts.

Christmas is almost upon us. I would like to take this opportunity to thank those of you who have offered me words of praise and support throughout the last ten months.

I would like to feel that my column reflects the real experiences of the citizens of my hometown. A town which has been shaken to the core this year but has remained resilient.

If Oliver Cromwell could not best us, then we will not let this dreaded virus triumph over us.

My writing is for your enjoyment and entertainment and I hope it has given you all some pleasure during these bleak times.

I would like to wish you all a heartfelt Merry Christmas and I sincerely hope you enjoy the peace and happiness of the season.

Until next time.