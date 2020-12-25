Vacant house in Tipperary - which requires modernisation - on sale for only €90,000

A vacant house in Tipperary - which requires modernisation - is on sale for only €90,000.

Property Summary

Semi detached four-bedroom house.

Requires modernisation.

Town centre location close to all amenities.

Extending to approximately 120 sq. m (1,291 sq. ft).

Vacant possession.

Please note we are in the process of arranging viewings for this property. Please contact Charles McEvoy in BidX1 for further information.

Location

Cloughjordan is a town in Tipperary located approximately 15.6 km north east of Nenagh and 10 km south east of Borrisokane.

The subject property is situated within the Courtyard development which can be accessed approximately 150m east of Cloughjordan town centre.

Local amenities include Cloughjordan National School, Thomas MacDonagh Museum and Cloughjordan House. Further amenities can be found in Borrisokane located approximately 10 km north west of the subject property which includes a wide range of shops, bars and restaurants.

Transport links include Bus Eireann service (854), Cloughjordan Train Station 1.3 km the N52 and the M7.



Description

Semi detached four bedroom house.

Two storey beneath a pitched roof.

Garden to the rear.

Off street parking.

We are informed the property extends to approximately 120 sq. m (1,291 sq. ft).

Accommodation

The property was not internally inspected or measured by BidX1. The information was provided by the Vendor. We are informed that the property provides:

Hallway

Living room

Kitchen/Dining area

Bedroom 1

Bedroom 2

Bedroom 3

Bedroom 4

Bathroom