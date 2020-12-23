Clonmel churches prepare for very different Christmas during Covid-19

This year Christmas will be very different for all of us.

Covid-19 restrictions have impacted every aspect of our daily lives and this includes Mass and how many people can attend.

Ss Peter and Paul’s parish in Clonmel has recognised how important Mass is for people at Christmas.

But because of the regulations and the limits to the numbers attending Masses it has been decided, with the guidance of the Diocese, on the following arrangements for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

There will be extra Masses and to attend Mass a token is required.

All previous regulations are still adhered to, including hand sanitising and social distancing.

Fifty tokens are available for each Mass.

Each token will allow up to four people from the same family or pod to attend Mass.

A steward will ask you to produce your token as you go into the church.

Tokens are available from the parish shop (tel. 052- 61-22138) and the Church of the Resurrection (tel: 052-61-24081, 9am to 10.30am).

People may ring and reserve a token but it must be collected from the parish shop or from the Church of the Resurrection.

In a statement the parish says “this is obviously not the way we would like to have done things but because we need to comply with regulations, and to ensure the continued safety of our parishioners and visitors at Christmas, this is the only safe way to do it.

“We ask for your patience and understanding as we try to ensure that Christmas Masses are safe for everyone.”

Ss Peter and Paul’s

Christmas Eve: 5pm (Family Mass) and 9pm.

Christmas Day: 9.30am, 11am and 12.30pm.

Church of the Resurrection

Christmas Eve: 4pm (Family Mass) and 7pm.

Christmas Day: 10am and 12 noon.

The Friary

Christmas Eve: 6pm and 9pm.

Christmas Day: 8am, 10am and 12 noon.

Tokens are available from The Friary.

St Mary’s Irishtown

Masses

Christmas Eve - 4.30pm, 6.15pm and 7pm.

Christmas Day - 9am, 10.30am and 12 noon.

There will be no Children’s Mass, Blessing of Toys or Marlfield Mass this year.

Admission to all the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Masses is by ticket only.

Tickets are available from the parish office.

Church of Ireland

Christmas Eve

8.15pm – Christmas Vigil, Holy Communion in St Paul’s, Cahir - this will be broadcast on Clonmel Union of Parishes Facebook Live, the link to the video will be on the parish website afterwards.

Christmas Day

9.30am - Holy Communion at Holy Trinity, Fethard. 11am – Holy Communion in Old St Mary’s, Clonmel.

Sunday December 27 - An online service only will be available on the Clonmel Union Facebook, soundcloud and website, as three days clearance is needed for church reuse. There’s no midweek service on Wednesday December 30.

Christmas Masses in Carrick-on-Suir