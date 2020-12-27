Santa visited children in Grangemockler on fairy light festooned tractor and trailer

Grangemockler Playschool hosted a special “drive by” event to ensure Santa could safely visit the children of Grangemockler this Christmas while abiding by Covid-19 restrictions.

Much to everyone’s delight and surprise, Santa left his sleigh behind and took to the rural roads around Grangemockler in a specially commissioned fairy light decorated tractor and trailer on Friday, December 11.

As Santa approached each house, the blinking lights from the tractor and heartwarming chimes from Santa’s bells created a wonderful atmosphere.

The excitement across all ages in each household was palpable.

Santa stopped outside households to give children a treat and the family a gift of a specially commissioned Christmas tree bauble.

The bauble was in the green and white colours of Grangemockler and featured the slogan Grangemockler Santa Drive By 2020.

The dazzling tractor and trailer with Santa on board was given a sirens blaring, lights flashing Garda patrol car escort back to Grangemockler where he brought seasonal joy to children in the village.

The drive-by Santa event was a fundraiser for the community run Grangemockler Playschool,.

The main sponsor for the event was The Auld Mill Bakery, Grangemockler while Bretts Hardware, Callan sponsored voucher prizes for the two Most Festive Homes Santa visited in the Grangemockler area. The festive homes winners were Carmel O’Dwyer and family, Breanamore and the Regan Family, Castlejohn.

The organising committee said the event would not have been possible without all the volunteers who gave so generously of their time.

The committee thank the local community who supported the event so generously.