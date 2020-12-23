ALERT: Text message scam warning following the loss of nearly €10,000 in Tipperary

Gardaí are warning people of fraudulent text messages following the loss of near €10,000 in Tipperary.

Gardaí are reminding the public that your financial institution will never contact you via text, phone or email asking for personal information or pin numbers.

Gardaí in Cahir recently received a report where the injured party had €9,500 withdrawn from their bank account.

They had received a text message, claiming to be from their bank, which requested they click a link which brought them to what appeared to be an official web page. They were then asked to answer questions on the webpage.

They later received a phone call from a blocked number where a man requested further details. The man claimed they were contacting the injured party as they noticed fraudulent activity on their account.

Crime Prevention Officer for the Tipperary Garda Division, Sergeant Tom O Dwyer said: "A text from your bank will never ask you for any personal information.

Never respond to a text message that requests your 4-digit card PIN or your online banking details or any other password. Do not respond to unsolicited text messages before independently validating who the text appears to be from. Never use the number in the text message.



"Never click on a link, attachment or image that you receive in an unsolicited text without first verifying the text and understanding what you are clicking on. Contact Gardaí and your financial institution if you think you may have a victim of such a scam, or any type of fraud.”



No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

