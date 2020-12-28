All you need to know! Impact on Tipp's local authority services during third lockdown

As Level 5 restrictions (with some specific adjustments) came into effect from midnight on December 24 2020, Tipperary County Council have moved to reassure people during this difficult time that the health and wellbeing of their customers, councillors, employees and their families is of the “utmost importance”.

The local authority say it is their intention to ensure that service provision is maintained at its “highest capacity in accordance with relevant public health advice and standard operating guidelines”.

Tipperary County Council’s services continue to remain available for residents, communities and businesses throughout Tipperary, with a vast number of services accessible from the safety of their homes.

Below is a statement from the council which provides a summary overview of certain restrictions that will apply to certain services during the current Covid-19 Level 5 restriction period:

Customer Services

To access our services please contact our Customer Services team by telephone 0761 06 5000, by email – customerservices@

tipperarycoco.ie or on-line www.tipperarycoco.ie

Public offices will continue to remain open from December 30 but it is recommended that customers access services by telephone/email/online and appointments can be arranged where necessary.

Community Response Helpline

The helpline can put you in touch with local volunteers who can assist with delivering basic needs such as shopping, medicine, fuel, etc. to those who need it. The helpline is open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm.

Call: 0761 06 5000 Monday to Friday 9.30pm to 4.30pm or 1890 923 948 outside of those times i.e. before 9.30am and after 4pm Monday to Friday and at Weekends;

Online at https://www.tipperarycoco.

ie/eform/submit/covid-19- assistance-request-form Email: customerservices@

tipperarycoco.ie



playgrounds, parks and leisure facilities

Playgrounds are open with protective measures in place.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools will remain open for individual training only.

Non-contact training can continue for school-aged children, outdoors in pods of 15.



Cultural facilities

All public library branches are closed and only on-line services are available.

The full range of library services available during closure may be viewed at: www.tipperarylibraries.ie/

All indoor cultural venues including museums, galleries and arts centres are closed and no arts events (both indoor and outdoor) can proceed.

Motor tax

Motor Tax offices at Clonmel and Nenagh will be closed but services can also be availed of online at www.motortax.ie.

Customers can also post their applications to Tipperary County Council for same-day processing. Meanwhile car parks also remain open.



Housing

All Housing services continue but should be accessed by appointment.

Housing Allocations - by appointment only for collection of keys;

Housing maintenance and estate management services will only be provided for emergency call-outs as required.

Homeless service supports are available to those homeless or at risk of homelessness by appointment only and can be contacted on 0761 06 5000 however please be mindful that due to the volume of calls you may be asked to leave a message and you will receive a call back.



Water Services

This is deemed an essential public service and in general business is continuing as normal.