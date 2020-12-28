LATEST: Number of people living in emergency accommodation drops in Tipperary

Homeless figures in Tipperary have fallen to 32, according to the Government’s homeless report for November.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien recently published the Monthly Homeless Report for November which saw an decrease in Tipperary on the October figures which stood at 33 across the county.

In the report, 32 adults in Tipperary were accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation during the week of November 23-29.

Dublin had the highest number of adults accessing emergency accommodation in November at 4,243 and of these, 2,749 were men while 1,494 were women. Cork had the second-highest figure for homelessness across the country coming in at 393.

Limerick had the third-highest number of adults accessing emergency accommodation, at 217.

Nationally, 6,032 adults accessed emergency accommodation during the week of November 23-29.

This is a decrease of 63 people compared to the Homelessness Report for October 2020.

There has also been a reduction in the number of families accessing emergency accommodation, with 1,034 families accessing accommodation in November compared to 1,117 in October.

There is also a slight reduction in the number of children in emergency accommodation, with 2,452 presenting in November compared to 2,642 in October.

However, there has been an increase in the number of single adults attending emergency accommodation. In October, the figure stood at 4,495 but rose to 4,536 at the end of November.

Meanwhile, Focus Ireland has called on the Government to introduce a broader eviction ban until April 2021.