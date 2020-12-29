LATEST: Snow and ice Status Yellow weather warning for Tipperary issued by Met Éireann

Be advise!

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

WEATHER WARNING: Snow and Ice Warning issued by Met Eireann

WEATHER WARNING

Met Eireann has issued a Snow/Ice Warning for Tipperary and 12 other counties. 

The Status Yellow Warning is valid from midnight toon Tuesday night to 12 noon on Wednesday.

The warning also applies to Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

Forecasters are predicting a "risk of snow accumulations to lower levels".