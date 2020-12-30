PICTURE: Tipperary business woman has launched a collaboration with Irish designers

Irish sustainable fashion platform Rag Revolution has teamed up with four Irish designers Sharon Sweeney, Weronika Reluga, Megan Ruth Bullard, and Hannah Coogan and shot by Julia Cuprina.

This collaboration created a seven piece collection that has been on sale since December 8. Founded in 2019 by Edel Lyons from Clonmel in Tipperary, Rag Revolution is a premium sustainable fashion platform which allows its customers to rent high-end pieces for a fraction of their retail price and return them after their intended event.

Rag Revolution aims to support and celebrate homegrown talent by providing a platform where independent designers can sell their pieces.

CEO Edel Lyons was recently named one of the five finalists in the Digital Trailblazer of the Year category in this year’s Digital Business Ireland & Permanent TSB Awards.

When speaking about Rag Revolution’s collaboration with four Irish designers, Edel said: “We knew we would celebrate Christmas a little differently this year and that’s why we decided to launch our very first top collection that our customers can purchase.

“We wanted to create a beautiful, relevant and fun campaign to support homegrown talent and sustainably focused designers. Most of us cheered our Christmas drinks over a Zoom this year and that’s where our concept was born.”

Prices are from €90 and the clothes are available online at theragrevolution.com

Rag Revolution is an online sustainable fashion rental platform.

Their mission is to make the fashion industry more sustainable by offering customers the opportunity to rent over buying.

Over the last number of years, the fast fashion trend has picked up pace and put pressure on the apparel industry to cater to the ever-growing demand from consumers.

Rag Revolution has created a service that offers a solution to fashion lovers and the environmentally- conscious customer.

Launched in 2019, Rag Revolution’s dresses have been worn by Top UK presenter Laura Whitmore, former Miss Universe Ireland Roz Purcell, celebrity stylist Clementine MacNeice and influencers Rachel Purcell and Dominique Nugent among many more and featured on some of Ireland’s leading publications and supported by women across all 32 counties and afar.