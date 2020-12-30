'Important to support our local businesses,' incredible taste of Tipperary at Flanagan’s

A business expansion to an existing new business in Tipperary Town has been welcomed by the local community and by the town’s Chamber of Commerce.

It’s been a rough year for those working in the hospitality sector with the Covid restrictions, so it’s been really great to see the launch of Flanagan’s Café, Bakery and Deli on the Main Street in Tipperary Town.

As an extension of Flanagan’s Lane restaurant, they took time to create a new and unique space in what was the former premises of Greene’s Stationery and have linked it up to the existing restaurant.

‘FOOD LOVERS’

The proprietors of Flanagan’s are Niamh Quinn and her husband, Gary Mcllveney, and they told Martin Quinn of their hopes for the place.

“As a pair of food lovers, myself and my husband Gary, a Scottish native, who now calls wonderful Tipperary his home, wanted to help bring a buzz to the town we so dearly love. We’ve aimed to create a place where both locals and tourists can come and relax to catch up with friends, have a coffee, buy the lottery or buy one of the latest bestseller books from our book section.”

ARTISAN COFFEE

Flanagan’s offer artisan coffee, freshly baked breads, cakes, buns, salads, sandwiches, quiches, stews, currys, ready made dinners and much more, all made fresh on-site every day.

“Our customers have told us they love our wide range of freshly made sandwiches and healthy salads, and there is a full takeaway menu available and of course lots of sweet goodies also,” added Gary.

One of the key principles at Flanagan’s is to show the incredible taste of Tipperary said Niamh.

“We have been working closely with local crafters and food suppliers to offer a special selection of hand crafted Irish gifts and local produce, that are made here in Tipperary. We know how important it is to support the local economy and to give back to the community and help further reignite life back into the town that I remember being so vibrant when I was growing up.

“It is very important to support our incredible local businesses and the jobs of people in Tipperary and shopping and trading locally is paramount in keeping our area active and alive.”

The final message from Niamh and Gary was to invite people to drop into Flanagan’s and say hello to their incredible team and perhaps to try one of their delightful coffees, smell the fresh bread or just even to buy the lottery.

We wish them every success in their venture and with their business expansion.