OPINION: 'I am never going to run that marathon, lose weight, take up mindfulness...'

New Year’s resolutions are a waste of time. I am never going to run that marathon, lose all that weight, take up mindfulness or do more charity work.

We end the old year and begin the new with much self-deceit. 2020 was simply about survival and nothing else.

Personally, we protect ourselves with masks, applied a Saint Patrick’s Well’s worth of hand gel to our virus riddled palms and avoided each other at every turn.

Our entire life was taken up in 2020 with: Government announcements and guidelines; the following of floor graphics around shops and restaurants; the purchasing of suitable face coverings; the avoidance of crowded areas and the slow realisation that this thing (the virus) was sticking around.

I recall back in March a friend telling me that he saw someone in town wearing a mask. Imagine that! Walking around town in a mask.

Now it is unusual to see someone not wearing a mask, how times have changed.

The “first mask” coincided with the appearance of signs on the windows of chemists and doctors’ surgeries, asking us to “halt” along with an odd question for the townsfolk: “Have you been to China?” I hadn’t even been farther than Tramore, since the preceding summer, let alone Wuhan, China.

We hunkered down throughout spring, which drifted into summer. The whole town seemed to rediscover walking and nature. Clonmel’s dogs didn’t know what hit ‘em. Little Rex, who didn’t see his owner from one end of the day to the next, now had the legs walked off him, daily.

Little Rex must have been praying for the end of the pandemic, so that he could go back to sleeping at the foot of the bed and dream about chasing next door’s cat.

A rediscovery by citizens of the beautiful scenery around the town was one of the few upsides to the arrival of the pandemic on our shores.

We learned to queue obediently for essential supplies during 2020. The acquisition of toilet rolls occupied our waking hours.

Some of us would awake in the dead of night filled with anxiety, reassuring ourselves with a hurried trip to the bathroom, just to gaze reassuringly at the roll of wonder.

I witnessed a shop worker dragging a pallet heaped with the precious commodity, across a shop floor only to be set upon like a pack of wild hyenas, over a dead carcass on the African Serengeti. Collectively, I can state with confidence that we gained a newfound appreciation for the humble toilet roll during the “toilet roll frenzy of 2020”.

The community spirit came to the fore throughout the town and county during the last year. It really gives you a feeling of heartfelt pride in your hometown, to see the amount of effort which ordinary people displayed in assisting those in need during 2020.

Leaving local government aside and the professional classes, I witnessed a tremendous effort by so-called “ordinary people” to help those in need throughout the town.

Small acts of charity and kindness such as: doing a shopping run for an elderly/vulnerable neighbour; collecting a prescription for a cocooning citizen; cutting grass or simply taking the bin out for a high-risk citizen; dropping in the newspaper – The Nationalist – of course; checking in on someone or simply having a chat by phone or through a window with a lonely or isolated person.

These simple acts of decency were carried out without any publicity or fanfare and need to be highlighted and acknowledged. The people involved sought no reward and will always remain nameless, yet they are the heartbeat of the local community.

My personal journey through the year in 2020 ended with personal sadness, with the sad passing of my father, Billy Senior.

Alongside many other families who found themselves facing similar bereavements during Covid-19, we were unable to share our loss with the wider Clonmel community, because of Covid restrictions.

We hope that further down the road in 2021 that we, along with many other families, will give our deceased relatives a proper send off.

The year 2020 can be summed up with the words, “putting things on hold for now”.

Let us look ahead to 2021 with a degree of confidence, alongside the hope that things will improve with time.

Happy New Year everyone.