PICTURE: Tipperary gardaí find pony 'cold and hungry' over the holiday period

Clonmel Community Policing Unit responded to reports of a stray pony in the town on December 29 of 2020 after reports from a resident in the area.

Gardaí located the animal (pictured above) which was “visibly cold, hungry and in need of shelter”.

The pony was seized and taken to sanctuary where it is receiving veterinary treatment.

Tipperary gardaí added: “Many thanks to the local resident that reported this incident and helped in its recovery.”