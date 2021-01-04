Take note! C-Saw appeals to Tipperary people or those feeling down to confide and talk

Clonmel Suicide Awareness Workers (C-Saw) are appealing to those suffering during the holiday period to confide and talk about their problems.

The charity was established to help members of the community who have lost loved ones due to suicide and extends to all individuals struggling with bereavement.

The voluntary organisation aims to help the local community through providing free confidential services in a safe, confidential and welcoming environment.

The services provided by the charity were affected by Covid restrictions, with previous weekly events such as a coffee mornings and bereavement support groups postponed until restrictions subside.

‘TALK’

“The message we have for people this Christmas is that they should talk,” said Agnes O’Toole, C-Saw’s assistant chairperson.

“Take the time to talk to somebody as it does help a lot.”

The charity provides free “Listening Ear” support services on Mondays and Thursdays from 6.30pm – 7.30pm.

The walk-in service is attended by two trained volunteers who encourage talking, with three counselling rooms available.

After an isolating and challenging year for many, the holiday season can pose as an extra burden on individuals suffering.

Samaritans have outlined the effects of the pandemic being disproportionately felt by vulnerable people in society, with Christmas and New Year a significantly isolating time for many.

Mental health issues and feelings of isolation can be particularly profound during the festive season, however the Clonmel charity assures that there will be a helping hand there and a listening ear that can be availed of in confidence.

All of C-Saw’s volunteers are trained in both an assist course and a listening course, with their services offering a homely environment to have a chat and seek further support in confidence.

Founded by retired detective Joe Leahy over fourteen years ago, C-Saw was once based in a small room with enough to facilitate seven people, before the opportunity arose to move to the current premises on 24 William Street.

While services such as a monthly bereavement support group and weekly coffee mornings have been temporarily postponed due to Covid regulations, the one-on-one counselling service remains with sessions offered online or in a socially distanced manner for those without access to the internet.

Fundraising is ongoing, with the charity appreciating the small donations from the local community through the C-Saw website.

Charities such as C-Saw are free and available to the local community, providing essential help for those in need this holiday season.