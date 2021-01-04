Tipperary bingo player scoops €10,000 bonanza with 'incredible run of balls'

A Tipperary Bingo player was left toasting a tidy win over the holidays when an incredible run of balls turned a small flutter into a five-figure sum in the space of a couple of minutes.

The anonymous punter took a punt in a BoyleSports shop in the county on December 29 and was left hoping that their six bingo numbers were called out in store.

As the balls rolled out, their luck began to snowball as one after another their numbers were revealed.

A jackpot of €100,000 was up for grabs if the selected numbers are the first six drawn but there are significant consolation prizes if they are called at any time amongst the 35 numbers called.

The hopeful Tipperary punter watched as 19, 20, 30, 31, 33 and 40 had all been revealed within the first 8 numbers, meaning their €2 betslip skyrocketed in value immediately to a stunning €10,000.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Congratulations to our Tipperary customer who walked into one of our shops to place a €2 Bingo wager and walked out with €10,000. It was a lucky punt that has paid off in style and we hope they enjoy treating themselves with their winnings.”