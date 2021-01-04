Items such as money, bank cards and documents stolen from four cars in Tipperary

Gardaí have issued a warning after items such as money, bank cards and documents were stolen from four cars in Cahir over the weekend.

They said: "Crime prevention needs to be one of everyone’s New Year’s resolution this year after four cars, the majority of which were unlocked, were broken into over the weekend in Tipperary

"We all need to #ParkSmart by locking our car and leaving nothing of value in them if possible. I understand completely that the last thing you want to do after a day’s work is carry in tools or equipment, but we must make a better effort in 2021.

"Items such as money, bank cards and documents were stolen from four cars in Cahir over the weekend.

"Criminals will go around trying car doors until they get one that is unlocked, so let’s not make it easy for them by ensuring we lock our cars.

"One man was arrested and is currently before the courts."