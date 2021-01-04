Driver tests positive for cannabis after being stopped for 'manner of driving'
LATEST
CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
A driver has tested positive for cannabis after being stopped by Tipperary gardaí for "manner of driving".
On December 30, Cahir gardaí stopped this vehicle driving over its defective lighting and manner of driving.
The driver, a learner permit holder, failed a roadside drug test after testing positive for cannabis and was arrested and taken to Cahir Garda Station.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on