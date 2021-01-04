Gardaí seize cannabis plants worth €130,800 in the South East

Gardaí from the Waterford Divisional Drug and Crime Units have seized cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €130,800.

As part of an intelligence led operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Waterford, gardaí carried out a house search under warrant at Lismore Park on Sunday night.

Gardaí located a large growing facility which was ventilated and insulated to grow cannabis. A total of 183 cannabis plants were seized, all at different stages of growth.

A 46-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was taken to Waterford Garda station, where he is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug (Trafficking Act), 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.