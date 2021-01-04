Handgun, knives and knuckle dusters seized in Tipperary garda searches

The number of firearm and offensive weapon searches in the Tipperary Garda Division were revealed at the recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee.

Year-to-date (January 1, 2020 to December 1, 2020) figures show that there were seven searches for the possession of firearms and 61 searches for the possession of offensive weapons.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart said an imitation firearm, a handgun, a taser gun, knives, knuckle dusters, slash hooks and iron bars were all recovered during searches.