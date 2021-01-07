Great upset caused by removal of hand painted stones from popular walking routes in Clogheen area

Stones placed in scenic walking routes in the Goatenbridge/Clogheen area with heartwarming hand-painted messages are disappearing.

Avid walker Helen O’Brien started painting the messages on stones at the start of Covid-19 and is very disappointed that they are being removed.

“I started writing different quotes on the stones at the start of Covid-19 back in March, it was just an idea I had and I thought it might help people,” said Helen.

“I do a lot of walking in the countryside near my home. It is very peaceful and therapeutic and I thought the messages might take their mind off the pandemic and the problems it was causing in their lives for a moment,” said Helen.

“On my walks I started to notice that the stones were disappearing. It was very disheartening. Some of the stones I found discarded where nobody could see them. It is an awful pity that the stones are being interfered with,” said Helen.

She said the disappearance of the stones did not put her off.



She continued to paint messages on stones to replace the ones that were taken.

“I kept that up for a while but so many were being taken that I had to give it up. Ten in total that I know of vanished so I gave up. On Christmas Day when I went walking to show them to my sister there were five gone and I had checked on Christmas Eve to make sure they were there,” said Helen. “Doing good makes you feel good, so why spoil it,” she added.

She hoped that the stones provided people with an opportunity to reflect on their lives while walking in a peaceful area when everybody was experiencing such a difficult time in their lives.