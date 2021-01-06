Tipperary County Council Library Service to host seminars on how children develop and learn

Tipperary County Council Library Service and Tipperary Childcare Committee will present a series of online webinars with Alice Sharp.

In a special webinar especially for parents of zero to six-year-olds, Alice will discuss how children develop and learn. The webinar will be held on January 19 from 7-8 pm.

Alice is a Scottish early years educator and has been delivering master classes, training days, programmes and workshops for over 18 years. Alice shares her expertise, passion and quirky ideas in every session, including the virtual ones.

"As a parent we want our children to be happy. Play is the best way for a young child to learn. In the early years of a child’s life the way they learn to play, the resources they play with and the kind of engagement they ‘step’ into will contribute enormously to their development," organisers say.

"Environments, home or school, indoors or outside, should provide a place where children have opportunities to explore, learn and develop with the support of sensitive, knowledgeable adults. There should be access to prompts, artefacts and provocations to stimulate ideas and thought journeys.

"Every child’s learning journey should be unique. Our children have never lived without access to the internet, screens that allow access to experiences, places, knowledge that we could never have imagined.

"This session will focus on exploring and fully considering the developmental norms, expectations and milestones of babies, toddlers and young children. Discussion around each area of development will be woven in around the picture of the ‘whole child'."

To book a place on these webinars, email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie or phone 0761 06 6100.