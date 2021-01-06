UPDATE: Public access to Tipperary County Council services amid third lockdown

Tipperary County Council has advised the public that there will be no access to services including at its motor tax offices and public libraries while the lockdown restrictions are in place.

Direct access to the Council’s civic offices in Clonmel and Nenagh along with access to Municipal District offices in Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary and Thurles will continue to be available via the customer service desks and receipts offices only.

“Customers may experience some delays owing to physical distancing restrictions in place, and we would encourage customers to make an appointment with the appropriate section in advance if possible,” a Council spokesperson said.

“Information on all Council services can be accessed online at www.tipperarycoco.ie. Every effort should be made in the first instance to contact the Council by telephone, post or email and restrict face-to-face meetings if at all possible,” the Council spokesperson added.