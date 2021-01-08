Partners restricted from attending pregnancy scan at South Tipperary General Hospital

Due to the surge in Covid-19 infections and the move to Level 5 restrictions, the South/South West Hospital Group is advising that partners will not be able to attend the routine 20-22 week anatomy scan at its four maternity hospitals/units.

These include Cork University Maternity Hospital and maternity units in University Hospital Waterford, University Hospital Kerry and South Tipperary General Hospital.

"The South/ South West Hospital Group is very mindful of the distress these restrictions may cause, and in line with national guidance we will review these measures on a weekly basis," a South/South West Hospital Group statement reads.

"The South/South West Hospital Group fully understands how challenging visiting restrictions at our four maternity hospitals have been. However, in light of the move to Level 5 restrictions and the increased rate of transmission within the community there is a need to minimise footfall to our maternity units, to limit the risk of the virus spreading.

"The safety of women, their babies and maternity staff is central to the provision of our maternity services, which must be continuously available when required by our patients."

However, the birthing partner will still be able to attend:

As soon as the mother is in established labour

For the birth itself

For delivery by caesarean section

Can stay for some time in the immediate post birth period either in the labour ward or the theatre recovery, except in South Tipperary General Hospital where the partner can return to the ward with the patient for one hour as there is no theatre recovery room available at the hospital

When a baby is in the neonatal unit or neonatal intensive care unit, one parent (at a time) can visit their baby. The neonatal intensive care unit visiting times are unrestricted.

The South/South West Hospital Group is sensitive to specific situations regarding pregnancy loss, stillbirth and unexpected complications, and has adapted visiting restrictions in these situations.

All patients who receive a pregnancy loss diagnosis are to be offered the opportunity for her partner to attend at that time. Her partner can attend all subsequent visits.