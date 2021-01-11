Farm tools and horse equipment stolen in Clonmel stable burglary 

Gardaí are investigating the theft of farm tools and horse equipment by burglars who broke into at stable in the Clonmel area last week.

A shovel, pitch fork, head collar for a horse and a lead rope were stolen in the break-in to the stable in the Scrouthea area of Clonmel sometime between 10am last Thursday, January 7 and 1pm on Friday, January 8.

A Garda spokesperson said there was no forced entry to the stable.

She appealed to anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation into this burglary to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640 or any garda station.