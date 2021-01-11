UPDATE: Tipperary service suspended as Iarnród Éireann announce revised rail schedules

Iarnród Éireann has advised customers that, following the further level 5 restrictions announced by Government, a revised and reduced schedule will operate across the rail network from Monday, January 11, approved by the National Transport Authority.

The revised schedule reflects significantly reduced demand, and will ensure service continuity and resilience for essential workers and carers who must travel.

Additionally, to effectively manage the 25% capacity available for use, the requirement to pre-book Intercity travel, in place over the Christmas and New Year period, is extended until further notice.

Customers are also reminded that under current Covid-19 measures:

Only those travelling for essential purposes should travel by rail or other public transport

The wearing of face coverings is mandatory on board and in stations

Those whose travel is essential should avoid using cash wherever possible

Iarnród Éireann is continuing to implement enhanced cleaning and sanitisation measures on trains and at stations, with a focus on customer touchpoints

Catering services remains suspended on board Intercity, and alcohol is prohibited on all trains.



Revised schedule from January 11

Customers for whom travel is essential should check all times before travel at www.irishrail.ie. Service arrangements are detailed below.

Monday to Saturday:

Sunday

