Tipperary parish draw set to get underway with top prize of €1,000

The Tipperary public is encouraged to enter the Cashel and Rosegreen Parish Draw, which will begin on January 26.

There will be five draws in total at a cost of €100, with the option of paying €20 monthly.

First prize is €1,000, second is €500, third and fourth win €250 each, and fifth and sixth win €100 each.

Proceeds from the draws will go towards works to the Clock Tower in St John the Baptist Church and to develop the lighting in St Thomas the Apostle Church, Rosegreen. Buildings in the parish will also be painted.

“We do appreciate that these are difficult times, but we also know the pride you take in St John the Baptist Church in Cashel and St Thomas the Apostle Church in Rosegreen. As a result, we would plead with you, if at all possible, to take part in the draw,” organisers say.

“The windows of St John the Baptist Church seriously need attention and this church will also need to be re-roofed in the years to come. As a result, we still need to fundraise.”