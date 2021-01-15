Deputy Martin Browne backs Nationalist campaign calling for pharmacies to rollout Covid vaccine

Tipperary TD Deputy Martin Browne has given his backing to a campaign established by The Nationalist to have pharmacists approved for the rollout of the Covid vaccine.

Hundreds of people all over the country have signed a petition calling on Minister for Health Simon Donnelly to give the green light to pharmacists to administer the Covid vaccine.

“I fully support The Nationalist’s campaign for pharmacists to be involved in rolling out the Covid vaccine programme.I cannot speak highly enough of our local pharmacists who have a huge level of public trust, and to whom we all, at one stage or another, turn for advice.Experienced in administering the flu vaccine, our local pharmacists are ideally placed to administer the vaccine," said Deputy Browne

“The development of vaccines is a much-needed light in these dark days of Covid, but the pace of the programme’s rollout has been slow. Therefore, in my opinion, our pharmacists will likely prove crucial in the vaccination programme.But to enable it to work as effectively as we all want, they must be consulted, and their needs and requirements must be catered for, so that a properly organised system could be arranged.This includes prompt provision of vaccinations for them and their staff. The additional workload would also need to be taken into account," he said.

Deputy Browne said pharmacists would need to be provided with the resources they need to create a suitable environment for the administration programme, and to enable them to reorganise rosters and to take on staff to allow for the smooth operation of their role in the vaccination programme.

“Well done to The Nationalist for highlighting this issue,” he added.