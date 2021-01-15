Staff and residents at Cluan Arann in Tipperary Town “delighted and relieved” to get Covid-19 vaccine

The nursing director at Tipperary’s Cluan Arann Residential & Community Nursing Unit says their staff and residents were relieved and delighted to get the Covid-19 vaccine this week.

This week South East Community Healthcare vaccination teams have been administering the vaccine at four more private nursing homes in south Tipperary as well as the Tipperary Town based Cluan Arann, which is a publicly run facility.

Cluann Arann’s 12 long term residents and 45 staff members received the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccination on Monday and they will receive the second jab on February 2.

Cluan Arann’s Director of Nursing Denise Flynn said they were really delighted and relieved to get vaccinated.

“Since March last year, we have been trying to keep the residents and staff safe. We were just one of the lucky places that has been Covid-19 free,” she told The Nationalist.

“The vaccinations are a bit of light and hope at the end of the tunnel.

“Things don’t seem so black. Our poor residents have been very confined and very much restricted with visitors.”

Ms Foley stressed that even after receiving the vaccine, Cluan Arann staff are continuing to practice all the Covid-19 infection prevention measures and guidelines such as wearing PPE, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

She praised the staff for the flexibility they have shown in their work and for going above and beyond the call of duty to care for Cluan Arann’s residents and patients during the pandemic.

