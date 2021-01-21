Tipperary bakery and café wins coveted 'Best in Ireland' McKenna's Guide award

Well deserved!

Hickey's Bakery and Café has won a coveted 'Best in Ireland' McKenna's Guide award.

The Clonmel based business said: "Thank you @mckennasguides for this award. So special this year."

Thank you @mckennasguides for this award. So special this year. #greatful #2021 #bakery #bakehouse #bread #realbread #breadnbutter #barmbrack #sourdough #clonmel #thankyou

