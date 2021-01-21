Gardaí investigate burglary of house near Clonmel

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for the public assistance in relation to a burglary in the Coole area of Knocklofty, Clonmel yesterday (Wednesday, January 20).

The home owner left the house at around 4.30pm and returned shortly after 6pm to find a small amount of cash had been stolen from their home.

Gardaí have begun gathering CCTV from the area and the local Scenes of Crime Unit has carried out an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Coole area of Knocklofty between 4.15pm and 6.30pm and noticed anything, particularly road users with camera footage, to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177641.