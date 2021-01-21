Woman has 'nothing to fear' after ex partner fined for trespassing at Tipperary property

A man who trespassed at his ex partner’s house received a fine at Clonmel District Court.

Moizes Rodrigues of Apartment 4 Hamilton House, Anglesea Wellington Apartments, Clonmel was before the court on a section 13 public order charge.

He was charged with trespassing at the Crann Ard property, without reasonable excuse, on September 11 last in a manner likely to cause fear to another person.

Sgt Carol O'Leary told the court that the complainant had been in a relationship with Mr Rodrigues.

The complainant had suspected for some time that Mr Rodrigues was entering the property. After having CCTV installed in the house, she was notified on her phone that a motion centre had been activated. She saw him walking through the house having used a key to enter the property.

Sgt O'Leary said the defendant has two previous convictions including for no insurance and tax offences.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said the defendant is a 40-year-old man who works with a dairy farmer and earns a modest income.

The solicitor said they have one child together, and that his client had keys prior to the break up and has since returned them. He added that the complainant had “nothing to fear” going forward.

Judge Terence Finn imposed a fine of €300 on Mr Rodrigues.