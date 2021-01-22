RSA issue a reminder to Tipperary people with a driving test appointment during lockdown

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has issued a reminder to those with a driving test appointment that under Covid-19 Level 5 Government restrictions they can only attend their driving test appointment if they are an essential worker.

Customers can find details on what is included in the list of essential workers on www.gov.ie.

“Adhering to the Government’s public health guidance during this challenging time is vital. Therefore, if you have a test appointment and are not an essential worker please cancel your test appointment. You can do this by logging on to www.myroadsafety.ie. Don’t worry, you won’t lose your fee and you can use it at a later date to book a test appointment," said RSA chief executive Sam Waide.

“As a non-essential worker, by cancelling your test appointment we can ensure that the service continues to operate as specified by Government and cater only for those who need it most during the current Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions. The slot can then be reassigned to someone involved in essential service and retail.”

Anyone who is an essential worker can apply to book a driving test at www.myroadsafety.ie. If there is no available slot you can opt to be placed on a waiting list by completing this application form.

For anyone who has already applied for a driving test and is on the waiting list, please wait for the RSA to contact you directly to make your booking. Driving test appointments are limited only to those who have been invited to book a driving test. If you do wish to check availability, customers should do so during off peak times such as early or late in the day to avoid site congestion.

Anyone travelling to a driving test centre to sit a driving test and who is an essential worker is exempt from Level 5 travel restrictions. It may be useful to bring proof of your appointment if stopped by a member of An Garda Síochána on your way to or from your test.

Customers are also being urged to check any communications they receive from the RSA ahead of their test to ensure they arrive properly prepared for the test.

While the driving test itself has not changed, there are elements of the service that are now different due to Covid-19. This is to ensure the safety of driver testers and customers. To find out more, check out the video here.