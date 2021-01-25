Tipperary County Council gives green light for new Carrick-on-Suir housing estate

Tipperary County Council has granted planning permission for a new housing estate in Carrick-on-Suir.

The Council has given conditional planning approval to M2B Developments to construct 25 homes on a site at Waterford Road, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir.

According to the planning application, the estate will comprise 13 three-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom terraced residences.

Planning permission for the development was granted last Tuesday, January 19. M2B Developments will have to wait a month from the date of the conditional grant of permission to find out if it has secured full planning permission as the conditional approval granted by the council can be appealed to An Bord Pleanala up to a month from the date of its decision.