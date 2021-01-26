Two men appear before district court in connection with altercation in Clonmel

Two men appeared before a special sitting of Cashel District Court this week charged in connection with an altercation in a Clonmel estate last Friday.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the incident happened at Boherduff Close, Clonmel at 8.30pm on Friday, January 22. One man, aged in his early 30s, was arrested at the scene of the incident.

Another man, aged in his late 20s, was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital with knife wounds but was discharged after a number of hours and was then arrested by gardaí.

Both men appeared before a special sitting of Cashel Court on Sunday charged with assault and producing an article in the course of a dispute.

One of the men was granted bail with conditions attached and the other was remanded in custody to appear before Clonmel District Court today (Tuesday, January 26).