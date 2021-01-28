BREAKING: Gardaí appeal for witnesses following crash in Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in Newcastle in Co Tipperary yesterday (Wednesday, January 27)



At approximately 10pm, Gardaí in Cahir received a report of a road traffic collision at Boolahallagh, Newcastle.

A grey Ford Focus with partial registration number 08KY was involved in a single vehicle collision where it left the road. Gardaí attended but no person was present at the scene.

Soon after Gardaí became aware that two males, aged in their late teens, presented to South Tipperary General Hospital with injuries consistent with a road traffic collision. One of the men is believed to have serious injuries and was transferred to University Hospital Waterford whilst the other is believed to have minor injuries.

The road is still closed and diversions are in place while Gardaí examine the scene.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in this matter. Any motorist who was travelling on the Newcastle to Cappoquin Road, particularly drivers with dash cam footage, between 5pm and 10pm is asked to contact Gardaí at Cahir on 052 7445630 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.