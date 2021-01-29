Take a look back! Fire badly damaged projection room area and totally destroyed roof

Our front page of March 2, 1991, was dominated by a story concerning the future of a Clonmel business where 350 jobs were hanging in the balance that week.

Crucial talks regarding DIGITAL’s future were taking place in Dublin and Geneva in an effort to prevent the closure of the plant - located at the top of Ard Gaoithe overlooking the town.

The Minister for Industry and Commerce, Des O’Malley, agreed to make personal contact with a senior DIGITAL executive in a last-ditch effort to save what was the town’s largest employer at the time, having started life 13 years earlier in an advance factory located at Gortnafleur on the eastern side of the town.

There was also bad news for another Clonmel company that week when Medite, a timber processing plant at Redmondstown, announced that 90 shift workers were to be placed on a 36-hour working week because the company’s European and British markets had been severely hit by the Gulf Crisis which was in full swing at the time.

Elsewhere over in Tipperary Town, gardaí were treating as malicious a serious fire at the Aherlow Cinema. The fire badly damaged the projection room area, totally destroying the roof of that section of the building.

Local gardaí also discovered evidence of a break-in and believed that the two incidents were linked and that intruders had started it.