'Out of this world' - Ireland revealed as hotspot for UFO sightings

Ireland has the most potential alien visits of any other European country, according to research from PsychicWorld.com.

The zany figures were released this week and revealed that 105 UFO sightings have been recorded for the country by the National UFO Reporting Center in the US.

Members of the public use the database to report activity in the sky, from bright lights, egg-shaped objects and translucent figures.

Ireland's most common report was for lights.

PsychicWorld.com analysed these reports of sightings from across Europe, documenting the frequency of sightings, duration and what kind of UFO was seen.

Ireland's sightings lasted an average of thirteen minutes, apparently. Irish reports were mainly of unexplainable bright lights described as being either red, white or blue.

So, have you ever seen a UFO?