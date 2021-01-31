LATEST: Tipperary gardaí fine three people found 'not on an essential journey'
Got ya!
CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Cahir gardaí on patrol stopped this vehicle in Cashel travelling to Limerick over the weekend.
It was established the three occupants were not on an essential journey and the driver did not hold the correct driving licence for the vehicle-trailer.
Gardaí added that a prosecution has commenced for no driving licence and the driver and both passengers have been fined for breaching Covid-19 regulations.
