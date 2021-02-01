LATEST: Numbers in emergency accommodation in Tipperary over Christmas increases

Homeless figures in Tipperary have risen to 36, according to the Government’s homeless report for December. This is an increase on the 32 people reported in November.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien recently published the Monthly Homeless Report which saw an increase in Tipperary which also went above the October figures which stood at 33 across the county.

In the report, 36 adults in Tipperary were accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation during the week of December 23-29.

The latest homeless figures show a reduction of nearly 300 people in emergency accommodation last month but the Premier County is bucking that trend.

December usually shows a seasonal drop but the Department of Housing says the numbers reduced by over 1,500 or 16% during 2020.

The overall number of men, women and children fell from 8,484 in November to 8,200 at end December - down 284. The number of children was down by 125 to 2,327 which is the lowest since June 2016.

Overall, the number of children has reduced by over 1,000 on last year. The number of adults was down by 89 last month to 4,447, of whom 76% were single.

Minister O’Brien said that €3.3 billion is being provided for social housing this year which he says is the biggest ever amount.

The Dublin Simon Community says the alarming rise in numbers of single people entering homelessness is being overshadowed by an overall reduction in homelessness figures.

CEO Sam McGuinness said: “On the face of it, we are in a better position now than we were a year ago. The numbers are going down, which is a huge achievement considering the tremendous adversity the sector has faced over the past year.”

However, he added that while family homelessness and rough sleeping had reduced, single homelessness “remains frustratingly high”.