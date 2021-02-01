'Take any forecast for next weekend with a large pinch of salt,' warns weatherman
The weather models continue to show a risk of cold again next weekend
CREDIT: Carlow Weather
The weather models continue to show a risk of cold again next weekend but there is still uncertainty and some models are not showing the real cold easterly that others are, according to www.carlowweather.com.
Weatherman, Alan O'Reilly added: "Take any forecast for next weekend with a large pinch of salt and it is impossible to know if it will snow or not yet."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on