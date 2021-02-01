'Take any forecast for next weekend with a large pinch of salt,' warns weatherman

CREDIT: Carlow Weather

The weather models continue to show a risk of cold again next weekend but there is still uncertainty and some models are not showing the real cold easterly that others are, according to www.carlowweather.com

Weatherman, Alan O'Reilly added: "Take any forecast for next weekend with a large pinch of salt and it is impossible to know if it will snow or not yet."